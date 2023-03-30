REPORT: ABC News Bloodbath Leaves Staffers Stunned

ABC News staffers have been left stunned after the media outlet laid off several senior executives, according to CNN.

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staff in a memo that “teams are being impacted by the downsizing that was announced several weeks ago, including our own ABC News family,” CNN reported Thursday.

“While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary step to ensure we’re on solid footing for the years ahead as we chart a sustainable, growth-oriented path forward for the entire organization,” the memo reportedly continued. “This is a difficult time for all of us – particularly those directly affected by these tough decision – it’s important to remember that together, we are resilient, and will emerge from this period of transition stronger than before.” (RELATED: REPORT: ESPN Layoffs Are Looming, And Apparently No One’s Job Is Safe)

Senior vice president of news gathering Wendy Fisher, senior vice president of talent Galen Gordon, vice president of talent Mary Noonan, vice president of communications Alison Rudnick, senior executive producer Chris Vlasto, Los Angeles bureau chief David Herndon and executive editorial producer Heather Riley are among those who have been laid off, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“There’s a ton of shock that’s gone through the newsroom,” an anonymous ABC staffer told CNN. “So many people with institutional knowledge are gone.”

Other unfilled positions were also reportedly slashed, with a total of roughly 50 roles gone, CNN reported.

The move comes after Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said in February that the company would lay off roughly 7,000 staffers over the course of the next few months.