Drew Barrymore Takes Down Apology Video After Massive Backlash

Drew Barrymore has now deleted an Instagram video she posted Friday morning after receiving strong reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, Deadline reported.

In the video, the 48-year-old actress has remained firm in her decision to resume her show “The Drew Barrymore Show” back on air amid the ongoing writers strike. Barrymore explained her decision and said, “I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me. And there are other people’s jobs on the line.”

The video has been taken down after a number of high-profile actors and writers have reacted to it, according to Deadline. “Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano told AP that by crossing the picket line, Barrymore has greatly impacted the writers’ strike. “I love her very much. I grew up with her, but I’m not sure that this was the right move for the strike,” said Milano. The “Oppenheimer” actor David Krumholtz also shared his two cents and commented on Barrymore’s post. “It’s complex for thousands, who continue to strike and abide by strike rules. Extremely complex,” per Deadline. (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Defies Writers Strike, Launches New Season Of Her Talk Show)

“Not a great move.” Alyssa Milano and other Hollywood union members aren’t happy with Drew Barrymore for returning to her daytime talk show during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. pic.twitter.com/cnRAg9RLMB — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 15, 2023

Writers Guild of America (WGA) has also responded her video, issuing a statement to Deadline. “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.”