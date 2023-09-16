Lauren Boebert’s New Boyfriend Owns LBGT-Friendly Bar Which Holds Drag Shows

Lauren Boebert’s reported new beau owns a gay-friendly bar that has hosted drag shows, according to the New York Post.

Quinn Gallagher, the man who was caught groping Boebert’s breast as she fondled his crotch at a “Bettlejuice” show, owns Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado. In January, the bar hosted A Winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show. Aspen Gay Ski Week also held their Women’s Cocktail Party at the bar in January 2020. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Proposes Slashing Biden ICE Appointee’s Salary To $1)

How was the show Lauren? Did you pop off to catch a drag show at your DEMOCRAT boyfriend’s bar?https://t.co/yL9EiOjKDR — FM (@frankmonah) September 14, 2023

Boebert and Gallagher were kicked out of the Bettlejuice show at the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver, originally claiming that they were escorted out for vaping and laughing too loudly.

The revelation that Boebert’s reported new boyfriend owns an LGBT-friendly venue has raised eyebrows given Boebert’s record as one of the staunchest opponents of drag shows.

“Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars,” Boebert tweeted.

“A federal judge has overturned the ban on child drag shows in Tennessee. This begs the question – why are people so determined to perform drag shows for kids that they’d go through the trouble of suing for the right? Something is very wrong,” Boebert tweeted in June.

“The US Navy is now using drag queens for recruitment. Do our military leaders understand that China and Russia see this stuff and prepare accordingly? We need a non-woke military. Better yet, an anti-woke military,” Boebert tweeted in May.

The congresswoman announced her divorce from her former husband Jayson Boebert in May.