Emmy Winner Billy Miller Dead At 43

Three-time Daytime Emmy Winner Billy Miller passed away at the age of 43 Friday, Sept. 15, in the city of Austin, Texas.

Miller would have turned 44 today, Sept. 17, however, the entertainment industry and soap opera fans are grieving his passing. He’s known for his roles on “General Hospital“, as well as on “The Young and the Restless.” The cause of death has not been revealed, however, his representative has confirmed in an official statement that the actor had been battling with depression at the time of his passing. “Emmy Award-Winning Actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the actor’s manager stated.

Billy Miller, ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 43 https://t.co/JlDUkmD8Xj — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2023

Miller’s journey in the world of soap operas started in 2007 when he made his debut as Richie Novak on “All My Children.” He starred in the series for a year before he became a regular cast member of “The Young and the Restless.” With his charming portrayal of Billy Abbott, Miller clinched three Daytime Emmy Awards in 2010, 2013 and 2014. His remarkable portrayal extended over 719 episodes on the CBS soap opera. (RELATED: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Legend Eric Braeden Provides Major Health Update)

Following his departure from “The Young and the Restless,” he embarked on a new chapter by joining the cast of “General Hospital” as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain. This role earned him yet another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018, recognizing his outstanding performance as a lead actor in a drama series. The actor’s time on the ABC series spanned 592 episodes before his departure in 2019.