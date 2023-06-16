‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Brett Hadley Dead At Age 92

“The Young and the Restless” star Brett Hadley died Wednesday at the age of 92, his friend confirmed on Facebook.

The famous actor played Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on the soap opera from 1980 into the 1990s, according to the New York Post. Hadley’s death was confirmed by his childhood friend, Mary Ann Halpin, on Facebook. She memorialized the life of her pal by sharing memories of their youth and looking back fondly on the times they shared together.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to my sweet friend Brett Hadley. He has been my friend since I was 19 [y]ears old,” she said.

“We were in an acting class and were the bad kids in the class. We sat in the back and giggled,” Halpin said, as she looked back on her friendship with Hadley.

She re-lived some fun moments from their youth when they were carefree and enjoying their time together.

“I remember us sitting in his coverable WV in front of my apartment in Burbank under a maple tree with the leaves falling into the car. We were stoned and pretending we were driving through the country,” she said.

“We hiked Mount Whitney together with my little brother Johnny who was only 16 at the time (he’s now 65). He was at our wedding almost 39 years ago,” she said.

Halpin spoke about Hadley’s career as an actor and shared a story about working alongside him on “The Young and the Restless.”

“I was fortunate to get a small part on the show as a a loose woman named Angela. Amazingly, we were in the same scene together. I will miss his playful and deep conversation, his funny flirty giggle and twinkling eyes. He took his last bow and gracefully left us yesterday,” she said. (RELATED: ESPN Director Dies On Location At NCAA Baseball Tournament In North Carolina)

Prior to becoming a soap opera star, Hadley starred in the movies “The Mad Bomber,” “Funny Lady,”and “Next of Kin,” according to Soap Opera Digest.

Friends, family, and colleagues from the soap opera have flooded social media with shared grief and fond words about the beloved actor.

Hadley’s cause of death was not revealed.