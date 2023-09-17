Lamar Odom ’Shaken Up’ After Crashing Into Two Parked Cars

Lamar Odom’s rep Gina Rodriguez says the former NBA player is okay but was ‘shaken up’ after he crashed into two parked cars Sept. 11, as reported by People.

Odom’s rep shared with People that the incident happened around 3 a.m. while the NBA star was returning home from a friend’s house in Northridge. Rodriguez further added that Odom was the one driving his white Mercedes-Benz when the incident happened. “His phone fell and it dropped on the floor and when he reached out for it, his arm went with it and he ran into a parked car that then hit another parked car nearby upon impact,” she explained.

Lamar Odom Involved In Car Crash, Smashes Up Mercedes-Benz https://t.co/UMTErLuLCK — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 17, 2023



Thankfully, he managed to escape the crash without injuries and it was nothing but an expensive life lesson for Odom. While the basketball player wasn’t harmed during the accident, Rodriguez said that “he was a little shaken up” due to the three airbags that were deployed during the incident. (RELATED: Lamar Odom Says He Wants To Be The Basketball Coach At The University Of Rhode Island)

Rodriguez also added that when the LAPD arrived at the scene, they assessed the incident and treated it as an accident and opted not to administer a sobriety test. Subsequently, Odom exchanged insurance details with the owners of the other two vehicles involved before being chauffeured back to his residence by the security guard.