Lamar Odom Says He Wants To Be The Basketball Coach At The University Of Rhode Island

Lamar Odom wants to get into coaching.

Odom was a dominant player in the NBA for a long time, but he later encountered some very rough years off the court due to substance abuse issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he now thinks he’s ready to take over a D1 program.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Odom said Rhode Island would “be a fool” to not give him “a shot” at taking over the Rams.

You can listen to his comments below.

👀 Lamar Odom wants to be the next head coach at URI @wpri12 “I can definitely make that program a winning situation because right now they’re not doing too good.” 🎥 @etnow pic.twitter.com/PHR3BahgWw — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) February 23, 2022

While I respect the fact that Odom has gotten his life back on track after nearly dying from an overdose, I’m not sure there’s any legit reason to make him a D1 coach.

Rhode Island isn’t some DIII program nobody has ever heard of. They playin the Atlantic-10. They’re a legit program.

Sure, they’re not a B1G or ACC team, but they’re legit.

What qualifies Odom to be the coach of a major college basketball team? Simply playing in the NBA doesn’t mean you’re going to be a great college coach.

Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway have found that out the hard way. Hell, Juwan Howard is lucky to even have a job after his recent antics against Wisconsin. It’s not as easy as people think. Being a college coach is very tough.

If Odom is serious about pursuing coaching, he should take a look at being an assistant somewhere first and work his way up. The reality is no major team is going to hand him the keys. It’s just not going to happen.