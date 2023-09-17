‘Lots Of Luck’: Joe Biden Responds To Kevin McCarthy’s Impeachment Inquiry

President Joe Biden responded Sunday to the Republican-led impeachment inquiry, wishing Republicans “luck.”

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that Republicans would move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Biden, saying there is enough evidence from both the House Judiciary and Oversight committees to move forward. The basis of the inquiry alleges Biden was involved in influence-peddling with his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Biden was asked about the inquiry Sunday, saying he wishes Republicans “lots of luck.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Everywhere’: Mace Calls Out ABC Host After He Says Impeachment Inquiry Lacks Evidence)

Biden has previously claimed Republicans are trying to impeach him because they “want to shut down the government” and argues it is politically motivated.

Republicans say they want to get to the bottom of why Biden used pseudonyms as vice president and why Biden and his son Hunter were both on an email regarding a call with the then-president of Ukraine. McCarthy said at least nine Biden family members will possibly be called to testify, with Republicans also seeking bank and credit card statements.

The White House has also pushed back against the inquiry, sending a letter to news executives on Wednesday saying it is “time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies.” The letter said the inquiry should “set off alarm bells for news organizations.”