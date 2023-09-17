‘I’m Talking To America Here’: NFL Referee Refuses To Be Interrupted While Making Call During Seahawks-Lions Game

This is glorious, just outright glorious.

When it comes to the on-field relationships between players and referees, it’s no secret that there’s not much love between the two sides. A great example of that took place in Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, and it ended up leading to one of the greatest quotes you’ll ever hear from a zebra, if not the greatest.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith got hit for an intentional grounding call after overthrowing wide receiver Tyler Lockett on a play where there was visible miscommunication during the latter’s route.

Well, after the laundry was thrown, Smith walked over to head referee Alex Kemp to plead his case that he had a clean pocket (which he did, so it makes this situation even more hilarious). But as Smith was making his argument, Kemp was already announcing the penalty and had zero — and I mean zero — interest in hearing what he had to say, delivering one of the most boss lines in response to the QB.

“I’m talking to America here, excuse me.”

WATCH:

Damn, I find this so fantastic.

In Geno‘s defense, he did get screwed here, with NFL rules even labeling intentional grounding as a “forward pass without a realistic chance of completion.”

Here’s the play, you be the judge:

That’s a brutal intentional grounding call. Geno isn’t even under pressure. It’s clearly just a miscommunication between WR and QB. pic.twitter.com/cuWYSeZjzN — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) September 17, 2023

I think we all agree that Geno got a bad call, but I think we all also won’t deny the hilarity of this entire situation. (RELATED: Houston Texans Fans Throw Blows At Each Other In Gargantuan Brawl As Team Gets Routed By Indianapolis Colts)

Alex Kemp … referee of the year. Give this man a raise, NFL.