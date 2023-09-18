Bob Odenkirk Regrets Ignoring Advice Of ‘Cranky, Conservative’ Doctor

Star of “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad,” Bob Odenkirk, said in a podcast released in September that he regrets ignoring a conservative doctor who warned him of his major health issues.

Odenkirk said he’d been with the same doctor for 20 years, but eventually realized they didn’t share the same political views. “When I was 50, I went in, he was a heart doctor, Cedar-Sinai, and he had signs up all around his office at this point [saying] ‘We do not accept Obamacare,’ and I hated this side of him that I only learned over time,” Odenkirk told Tig Notaro’s “Don’t Ask Tig” podcast.

The actor was taking statins to help lower his cholesterol. “And I said, ‘Well, I don’t know. I don’t have heart disease in my family.’ He goes, ‘Just take ’em,'” Odenkirk continued.

Odenkirk then went to a different doctor, who told him that he didn’t need to be taking any medication. But, not long after, in 2021, Odenkirk suffered a heart attack while filming his iconic show.

"And I had a heart attack. And I think the first doctor was right," Odenkirk admitted. "The cranky conservative jackass was right, because he was a good doctor. His political point of view doesn't have anything to do with his ability to judge your health and your health choices and needs."

I wish someone would tell the rest of Hollywood that all these cranky conservatives are right. Sure, a lot of people on the left side of the spectrum eventually see the light. But can you imagine how much better things would be if everyone did?