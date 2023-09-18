New York Giants Lose Saquon Barkley For 3 Weeks After Ankle Sprain: REPORT

This is more of a blow to my fantasy football team than anything — damn.

An MRI has revealed that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain in his team’s 31-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and it’s expected to keep him out of action for three weeks, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The injury took place late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s come-from-behind Giants victory, with Barkley tallying two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in the second half to help the Giants recover from a 21-point deficit.

On the second-to-last play from scrimmage, Barkley got his ankle caught at the very bottom of a pile, leading to Barkley bending in an awkward position. He was instantly in pain and was assisted off the field by trainers. After the game, the superstar running back limped off the field.

There’s a few different ways that I feel about this.

First off, I’m a fan of the New York Giants brand and have liked Saquon Barkley since covering his college days at Penn State, so I feel for both parties. With that being said, I’m not complaining too much with my Miami Dolphins playing the Giants here in the next few weeks. I feel like the Dolphins defense would do well against Saquon, but I don’t necessarily want to deal with that smoke. But still … I would rather Saquon not be injured.

And here’s the main reason: BECAUSE HE’S MY DAMN FANTASY RUNNING BACK!

You have no idea how bummed out I am about that, especially because I’m already dealing with Alvin Kamara being suspended and my RB depth sharply decreasing after Barkley and Kamara. Like right now, pending any moves, I’m heading into Week 3 having to depend on Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert (who actually did great against the New England Patriots, but will it continue?) and Atlanta Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier. Yeah, as you see, it’s hard to be confident with that. (RELATED: Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Ejected After Outright Ruthless Helmet-To-Helmet Blast On Commanders’ Logan Thomas)

So yeah, I’m feeling this Saquon Barkley injury with you, Giants Nation. This is rough.

P.S. Here’s my fantasy football team just because I haven’t ever revealed it publicly.

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Daniel Jones

Josh Allen, Daniel Jones Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Raheem Mostert, Tyler Allgeier

Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Raheem Mostert, Tyler Allgeier Wide Receiver: Jaylen Waddle (who I also may lose due to injury), DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams

Jaylen Waddle (who I also may lose due to injury), DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams Tight End: TJ Hockenson, Mike Gesicki

TJ Hockenson, Mike Gesicki Kicker: Justin Tucker, Graham Gano

Justin Tucker, Graham Gano Defense/Special Teams: Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals

Not a bad roster, but man, I’m getting thrashed by injuries (and suspensions) to start things off. Rough!