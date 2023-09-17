Broncos’ Kareem Jackson Ejected After Outright Ruthless Helmet-To-Helmet Blast On Commanders’ Logan Thomas

Again??

The Denver Broncos squared off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, marking the debut of the former’s new head coach Sean Payton — the Broncs lost that game, 17-16.

If you remember, Denver safety Kareem Jackson was penalized in that contest after smashing Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with a helmet hit and putting him out of the game with a concussion. Meyers also missed the Raiders’ Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson was fined around $15,000 for the dirty hit, saying after the game that he didn’t intend on hurting Meyers.

Well, Jackson did it again, this time on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in their Sunday contest (Broncos lost, 35-33), obviously not learning a damn thing from the whole Meyers ordeal.

During the first half, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell threw a touchdown to Thomas, which then triggered Jackson to launch himself into Thomas to blast him with an outright ruthless helmet-to-helmet.

After the violent hit, Thomas remained lying on the field before eventually leaving the game with a concussion. In response, officials ejected Jackson from the contest.

Jackson was blasted on social media for the incident.

To say the NFL needs to suspend this guy is an understatement. Throw the book at this dummy.