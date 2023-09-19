Jennifer Garner Takes The Shoes Off Her Feet To Help Someone In Need

Jennifer Garner took the shoes off her own feet to give to a shoeless homeless man in a Santa Monica Beach, California parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Video footage captured the moment the Hollywood star got out of her vehicle and began interacting with the homeless man that was seated in his wheelchair, according to Page Six. She chatted with the man for a few moments before handing him a bag full of essential items, but then noticed the man wasn’t wearing shoes. The video shows Garner crouched down in front of the man, attempting to put her own shoes on his feet in a moment that highlighted this good deed.

The paparazzi captured the footage and the nearly 5-minute exchange between Garner and the homeless man.

She began by rolling down her car window to chat with him, then exited her car and attempted to help him. She fussed with items in a bag, attempted to get her shoes on his feet and then went to the trunk of her SUV, seemingly in an attempt to locate something.

Her shoes ultimately ended up being too small, but Garner wasn’t about to give up.

She noticed the paparazzi taking photos of her several feet away, and approached him.

“What size feet do you have?” she repeatedly asked the photographer. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Locates And Returns Lost Purse To A Stranger)

“Can I buy your shoes for him? He needs a shoe,” she said.

The photographer asked what size the man’s feet were, to which Garner replied, “10 and a half.”

The paparazo jumped in for the save.

“Oh, I’m 11! Want me to give it to him? I can give it to him,” he said. He refused to take money from Garner, who proceeded to put the photographer’s black running shoes onto the feet of the homeless man. The photographer also donated a blanket to the homeless man in need.