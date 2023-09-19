Lazio Goalie Hits One Of Rarest And Most Mind-Blowing Goals Ever To Tie Champions League Game In Miracle 95th Minute

And this is why we love the beautiful game.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel had an absolute night to remember, scoring one of the rarest and most mind-blowing goals ever in Champions League history to equalize the game in a miracle 95th minute.

Facing a 1-0 deficit in stoppage time to Atlético Madrid, the 29-year-old Italian became only the fourth goalkeeper in tournament history to ever score a goal, as well as just the second to score from the run of play — as opposed to from a penalty, according to Sports Illustrated.

Already four minutes into stoppage time, Lazio gave it one last effort from the corner in an attempt to tie the game, calling forward Provedel in what was expected to be the very last play.

Following the original corner being stopped, attacking midfielder Luis Alberto knocked a tight cross into the area where Provedel was found streaking, and in response, the goalie hit a beautiful header to put the ball in the back of the net for the massive goal.

WATCH:

🚨 LAZIO GOALKEEPER IVAN PROVEDEL SCORES WITH THE LAST TOUCH OF THE GAME 🚨 Only the second keeper in Champions League HISTORY to score a non-penalty. 😱 pic.twitter.com/wMpUhnMwg7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2023

Just an outright gorgeous score.

The announcer is right, this is exactly why we love the Champions League. It’s funny, because I didn’t start watching soccer until a few years ago, and my mind has already been blown on several occasions watching this tournament. And the entire sport, period.

With each passing day, I understand more and more why soccer is called the beautiful game. Because it is. (RELATED: It’s Becoming More And More Annoying (And Expensive) To Watch Sports, And America Needs To Revolt Before It’s Too Late)

Moments like this, man. Absolutely incredible moments like this.