Check Out This List Of The Crazy Amount Of Celebrities Who Showed Up To Watch Lionel Messi Play In Los Angeles

Miami — the centerpiece of everybody’s world right now, including Hollywood.

That was evident Sunday night during the MLS game between Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC, with a crazy amount of A-list celebrities coming out to see the legendary Lionel Messi.

Hollywood’s finest, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton and Will Ferrell, who also happens to be a co-owner of LAFC, were in the stands viewing the G.O.A.T’s greatness as Miami tallied a 3-1 win in California. Actress and musician Selena Gomez was also in attendance, as well as rapper Tyga. Hell, even Prince Harry was in a luxury box to see the soccer icon.

WATCH:

What a night in LA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wkwcoIvuDX — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Here is the complete list of celebrities who showed up:

The list of celebrities attending Lionel Messi’s game in LA tonight is wild 🤯 (h/t @herculezg) pic.twitter.com/ZcApxE1x9e — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 4, 2023

God, I’ve been loving every single second of this as an Inter Miami fan.

Since getting Lionel Messi, we’ve been unbeaten in 11 games and won nine in a row at one point. We won the Leagues Cup last month — our first championship in franchise history. Oh, and we’re also close to winning the U.S. Open Cup. And with Sunday night, let’s also mention that we beat the defending MLS Champions with our victory over LAFC.

Everything’s just been so gloriously surreal. (RELATED: Legendary Rapper DMC Announces Candidacy For President Of The United States At Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut: REPORT)

I mean, damn, I still can’t get over the fact that Lionel Messi is in my beloved Miami.

And it’s fantastic that America is enjoying it as much as I am.