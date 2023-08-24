Bury Football Club Star Emily Wilcock Dies Suddenly At 27

Tributes are pouring in for a “lovely” soccer star who has died suddenly at 27 years old.

Announcing the news on their official website, Bury Football Club said that Emily Wilcock “barely missed a training session” and “always had a smile on her face.”

Her cause of death is not known.

Wilcock was honored at the team’s match Wednesday and will be honored again when the men’s side of the club plays this Saturday, Aug. 26 against Cheadle Town at Gigg Lane.

Bury Football Club released the following statement on their website:

“Bury Football Club is extremely saddened to share the passing of Emily Wilcock, aged 27. Emily joined to play within the recreational setup two and a half years ago and was a very proud and committed member of the setup, barely missing a training session, taking part in extra summer sessions and attending social events with the squad.”

Bury Football Club is extremely saddened to share the passing of Emily Wilcock, a member of our @BuryFCRec setup.https://t.co/gOx2Ub4fll We wish to pass on our thoughts & condolences to Emily’s family, boyfriend, friends and all her club teammates. Rest in peace, Emily. pic.twitter.com/EuUJI2Bbka — Bury Football Club (@buryfcofficial) August 23, 2023

Playing in the local recreational leagues, Emily was a member of the Greens, who were the victors of the Greater Manchester Women’s Flexi League’s second tier in the 2022-23 season.

“Everyone who knew Emily will know she was such a lovely person with a great personality and always had a big smile on her face,” the statement from Bury Football Club read. (RELATED: Former College Basketball And Final Four Star Reggie Chaney Dies Suddenly At 23: REPORT)

“She will be sorely missed for all of these reasons. Emily’s passing will be marked at both our Women’s game this evening and at Gigg Lane on Saturday afternoon. As a club, we wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Emily’s family, boyfriend, friends and all of her club teammates as they come to terms with this extremely sad news.”