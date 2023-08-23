Fans Protest Malaga By Welcoming Strangers At Airport Like They’re New Signings After Club Chooses To Be Cheap

Straight comedic gold — props to these fans.

To protest Malaga’s lack of spending in this summer’s transfer market, fans of the club hilariously welcomed strangers at an airport like they were new signings.

In the last campaign, the Andalusian side suffered their second relegation in five years and will now be demoted to the third tier of Spanish soccer.

Technically, Malaga has had a busy summer, signing 10 players to their roster. But the problem is every single one of them have been free transfers, which has left supporters in a state of frustration.

So to voice their displeasure, fans decided to greet random strangers at an airport, acting like they were new signings and getting “excited” in absolute hilarity.

Just check out this popcorn content.

Malaga fans were so annoyed at the club not making a Summer signing that they picked a random person at the airport to greet as a new player… 😂pic.twitter.com/gRTG1K1X2K — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) August 22, 2023

Now this is fandom!

I don’t know what to be more impressed by — Malaga fans still rooting for a club in third tier soccer or this outright brilliant way to protest them.

Because I’ll tell you what, there would be no way on Earth I would root for Chelsea if they got promoted down to the third tier of English soccer, no way. Say I’m not a real fan if you want, but my fandom expects English Premier League championships! Champions League titles! (RELATED: Coors Light Giving Entire City Of Miami Free Beer After Lionel Messi & Co. Win Leagues Cup)

So that’s why I’m saying I have to applaud Malaga supporters for their fandom here.