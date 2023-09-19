REPORT: Kevin Costner, Estranged Wife Settle Divorce

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has reportedly settled his divorce from his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Costner and Baumgartner’s divorce was anticipated to last throughout the rest of the year, but in a shocking turn of events, TMZ reported Tuesday that the former couple has reached an agreement. Thanks to a slew of legal skirmishes won by Costner’s legal team, the two can now apparently go their separate ways.

Laura Wasser, Costner’s top lawyer, managed to get the actor’s monthly financial obligation down from Baumgartner’s asking price of $248,000 to just $63,000 after a two-day hearing in September. The judge signaled clearly that Costner and Baumgartner’s prenup would absolutely be upheld, which basically leaves Baumgartner with next to nothing.

And if Baumgartner attempted to challenge the prenup and lost, she’d have to pay Costner more than $1,000,000, as well as paying his attorneys fees, TMZ noted.

It looks like Baumgartner finally saw the forest for the trees and decided several days ago to accept an overall settlement and move on from the failed marriage. The couple were together for 18 years, and have three children together. (RELATED: Kevin Costner’s Wife Addresses Rumor She Made Him Quit ‘Yellowstone’)

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, and fought tooth and nail to get as much as possible from Costner. But in the end, she only managed to get a little bit more than was outlined in the prenup, and that was just to get her to settle faster, apparently.