Tampa Bay Rays Put Relocation Rumors To Rest With Brand New $1.3 Billion Stadium

Yes! The Rays are staying put in Florida!

The Tampa Bay Rays, who currently sit at 92-59 on the season and are bound for the playoffs, put the finishing touches on plans Tuesday for a brand new $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg that will fit 30,000 people, according to NBC Tampa and ESPN.

The stadium is a part of a massive $6.5 billion development that features affordable housing, restaurants, retail, bars and a Black history museum.

Slated to be built in time for Opening Day 2028, the stadium will be constructed on the same 86-acres of downtown land where Tropicana Field currently sits. When the new ballpark is done, Tropicana will be demolished, according to co-president of the Rays, Brian Auld, in a Monday interview via ESPN. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Snitched On Other MLB Superstars Who Were Using Steroids, Bombshell Documents Show: REPORT)

Still having to clear some political hurdles when it comes to funding and approvals, the plan would keep the Rays in St. Petersburg after a whirlwind of rumors that the team was going to relocate — moving across the Bay to Tampa, leaving for Nashville, Tennessee and splitting home games with Montreal were some of the options.

The Rays have announced a new stadium deal for St. Petersburg. The new stadium is planned to be ready for Opening Day in 2028. via @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/rp90YZ5ztu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 19, 2023

The Rays confirmed the stadium on their official website and on social media.

We’re staying – and celebrating! Cheer on your home team and pack the Trop as we battle for Postseason positioning. #HereToStay | #RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 19, 2023

Grab your cigars, Florida! The Rays and their postseason ways are staying put in the Sunshine State!