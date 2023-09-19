Editorial

Tampa Bay Rays Put Relocation Rumors To Rest With Brand New $1.3 Billion Stadium

A view of the exterior of the stadium entry way is seen prior to game two of the 2008 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays during game two of the 2008 MLB World Series on October 23, 2008 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Yes! The Rays are staying put in Florida!

The Tampa Bay Rays, who currently sit at 92-59 on the season and are bound for the playoffs, put the finishing touches on plans Tuesday for a brand new $1.3 billion stadium in St. Petersburg that will fit 30,000 people, according to NBC Tampa and ESPN.

The stadium is a part of a massive $6.5 billion development that features affordable housing, restaurants, retail, bars and a Black history museum.

Slated to be built in time for Opening Day 2028, the stadium will be constructed on the same 86-acres of downtown land where Tropicana Field currently sits. When the new ballpark is done, Tropicana will be demolished, according to co-president of the Rays, Brian Auld, in a Monday interview via ESPN. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Snitched On Other MLB Superstars Who Were Using Steroids, Bombshell Documents Show: REPORT)

Still having to clear some political hurdles when it comes to funding and approvals, the plan would keep the Rays in St. Petersburg after a whirlwind of rumors that the team was going to relocate — moving across the Bay to Tampa, leaving for Nashville, Tennessee and splitting home games with Montreal were some of the options.

The Rays confirmed the stadium on their official website and on social media.

Grab your cigars, Florida! The Rays and their postseason ways are staying put in the Sunshine State!