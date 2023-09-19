Trump Is On Track For An Even Bigger Victory Than 2016, Poll Suggests

Former President Donald Trump is on track for an even bigger victory than in 2016, a new poll suggests.

A Sept. 15 Reuters/Ipsos poll found that Biden is saddled with concerns about his age, the economy and his handling of crime. But perhaps most significant is that voters from seven key states that were the make-it-or-break-it votes in 2020 are more inclined to vote for Trump.

Trump leads Biden 41% to 35% in seven key states: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada and Michigan. Should current outlooks hold true, Trump would cruise to victory in 2024 with 312 electoral votes compared to his 306 in 2016.

Trump won all of the aforementioned states in 2016 except Nevada, which has traditionally swung blue despite close statewide races.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 8 through Sept. 14 among 4,413 adults with a +/-2 point margin of error.

Biden saw a win in 2020 after flipping Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. Trump narrowly held onto North Carolina by less than 2 percentage points. (RELATED: ‘What’s The Point Of Your Campaign?’: Fox News Host Confronts Vivek As Trump Surges In Polls)

Trump also holds a slight advantage when it comes to independent voters, receiving 32% of support compared to Biden’s 30%, according to the poll. The two candidates are tied at 39% for a hypothetical matchup in 2024, but many voters are skeptical Biden can handle the job.

Seventy-seven percent of voters, including 65% of Democrats, say Biden is too old to run again and just 39% say Biden is mentally fit for the job. Voters are also souring on the economy, with 73% saying the economy is the same or worse now than it was prior to the pandemic.