Christina Applegate’s Social Media Reportedly Hacked With Posts About NFTs And Cryptocurrency

Christina Applegate’s representative confirmed that the actress’ Twitter account has been hacked, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday.

“Her account was indeed hacked. We are trying to fix that,” a rep for Applegate told the Daily Beast. The “Bad Moms” actress’ account boasts a following of more than 1.6 million users, which started sharing a series of out-of-character posts about cryptocurrency Tuesday.

One of the few dubious posts about NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and cryptocurrency reads: “I am loving NFTs! I almost lost my NFTs a few days ago, I had to migrate my NFTs cause of the new contract upgrade! DONT LOSE YOUR MONEY!!!! I CARE ABOUT ALL MY FANS!!! I ❤️ CRYPTO! #CRYPTO #Bitcoin📷 #Ethereum.”

just joined https://t.co/Vo3uWSgJQW nd i am loving NFTs! I almost lost my NFTs a few days ago, I had to migrate my NFTs cause of the new contract upgrade! Upgrade contracts with https://t.co/sgfqhaoYoz !!!!! DONT LOSE YOUR MONEY!!!! I CARE ABOUT ALL MY FANS!!! I ❤️ CRYPTO!… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 20, 2023

Applegate’s followers started to question whether the posts were actually shared by the actress herself. The hacker then appeared to respond with, “Everyone, i am not hacked. I have simply been struggling with my illness and have been looking into internet currency (like Cryptocurrency) please stop this accusation. Thank you. I don’t like being made fun of.”

In addition to the posts about cryptocurrencies, the hacker also took the liberty to interact with a few fans and responded to someone who had suggested a cryptocurrency-related book to the actress. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Walk Without A Cane’: Christina Applegate Reveals Her Struggle With MS)

Applegate’s representative confirmed that they have resolved the issue, according to Entertainment Weekly.