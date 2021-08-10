Entertainment

Christina Applegate Announces She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Actress Christina Applegate announced she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, calling it a “strange journey,” but so thankful for the people she’s supported by who also have “this condition.”

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” the 49-year-old actress tweeted to her millions of followers. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Selma Blair Shares Photo Of Herself Diving In Pool While Battling Multiple Sclerosis)

“It’s been a strange journey,” she added. “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Never Going To Like Her’: Meghan McCain Accuses Kathy Griffin Of Bullying Following Comedian’s Cancer Diagnosis)

 

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action,'” Applegate continued. “And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

The “Dead to Me” star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and decided to undergo a double mastectomy, followed by having her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed due to family history.

The “Married with Children” star is married to husband Martyn LeNoble and the two have a 10-year-old daughter together.