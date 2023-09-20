‘Most Confident When Having Sex’: Demi Lovato Shares Her Deepest Feelings

Famous singer Demi Lovato got candid with Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek during a two-part interview on the “LadyGang” podcast released Tuesday.

The group took turns answering questions intended to shed light on their personal lives outside of the spotlight, and Lovato took a deep dive into unchartered waters with an answer that caught everyone off-guard. Vanek, Tobin and Lovato took turns filling in the blanks in the sentence, “I feel most confident when …”

When it was Lovato’s turn to answer, she replied, “I feel the most confident when I’m having sex.”

The 31-year-old Grammy award-winning singer gave Vanek and Tobin a sly smile and repeated the sentence.

The topic changed ever-so-slightly for a brief moment before Lovato was asked to explain what inspired the unexpected response.

“Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like … what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me,” Lovato said.

“It’s not that way for everybody,” she added. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Admits To Using Opiates At Age 13)

Lovato is currently dating indie rocker, Jutes. The pair collaborated on the 2022 album HOLY FVCK and began mixing business with pleasure when they began dating. It is unclear if Lovato was referencing her sex life with Jutes during her discussion on the podcast.

Lovato and Jutes have both shared a number of relationship photos on social media, showing the close bond they share and fun adventures they embark on together.