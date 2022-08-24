Demi Lovato Admits To Using Opiates At Age 13

Famous singer Demi Lovato spoke candidly about experimenting with drugs at the age of 13 in a recent interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

During the podcast episode on Aug. 24., Lovato admitted her addiction began as soon as she became a teen. “I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates,” Lovato said. “My mom didn’t think that she’d have to, like, lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter, but, like, I was already drinking at that point,” Lovato added. “When my mom saw how many of the pills had disappeared and how fast they did she took ’em away, locked ’em up,” Lovato said, in reference to the pills prescribed after the car accident.

“I was, you know, had been bullied, was looking for an escape,” Lovato said, as she explained the factors that led to her addiction at such a young age.

Lovato expressed the tremendous pressure she faced during that time and said her father had quit his job in an effort to support her career, and became her manager. Despite being grateful for his efforts, Lovato described the stress that came along with knowing his income was entirely dependent upon her ability to earn money.

The singer also revealed that she experimented with other drugs during her teens and was even able to access some prescription pills from her mother. “I’d steal my mom’s Xanax, she had a Xanax addiction,” she said. Lovato also describes trying cocaine at 17 saying she “loved it too much.” (RELATED: George Michael’s Alleged Addiction To Drugs Explored In Upcoming Biography)

Lovato has been in and out of rehab a number of times throughout her career, with her first time being in 2010, according to Us Weekly. Her public battle with mental health and addiction unfolded in front of the press and careened out of control in 2018 when she narrowly survived an overdose. Lovato ended up in a coma which caused brain damage, according to Fox News.

