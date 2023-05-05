Meghan McCain Blasts Celebrities For Oversharing Their Sex Lives

Meghan McCain is fed up with celebrities oversharing their sex lives online, according to a column published Thursday by the Daily Mail.

The former “The View” co-host is hoping for more modesty and is not interested in what she has learned “against [her] will” about the bedroom “escapades” of various celebrities, including Kelly Ripa, Meghan Trainor, and Gwyneth Paltrow. “Whatever happens behind closed doors is your business and that’s the point,” McCain said to Daily Mail.

“Strong women are confident in their sexuality. But that doesn’t mean that they should be pushed and prodded by society into wearing in on their sleeves. Self-control is the first step toward self-respect,” she said.

McCain slammed 52-year-old Ripa for telling her audience that she passed out during sex with her hubby, Mark Consuelos, and for sharing they had sex in Andy Cohen’s Fire Island home.

She took aim at Paltrow for being “one of many celebrities who suddenly think that it’s appropriate to share their private sexual business with the world,” making reference to her recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Paltrow and host Alex Cooper quipped about Paltrow’s exes burning the Goop candle she created that was formulated to smell like her vagina — all of which was too much for McCain’s ears. Cooper and Paltrow then proceeded to play a question and answer game that was designed to rate Paltrow’s bedroom experiences with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

The Goop founder called Affleck, 50, “technically excellent,” and boasted her “major chemistry” with Pitt.

“Men have done this since the beginning of time. They brag about their conquests and compare their partners, but that doesn’t make it right for Paltrow to do it before an audience of millions,” McCain said. (RELATED: ‘Very Loose With The Goods’: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Turned Down Leonardo DiCaprio)

Trainor was also blasted for detailing her painful sexual experiences with her “big boy” husband Daryl Sabara, and for telling the world she has vaginismus, which she explained as being the involuntary tensing of her vaginal muscles.

McCain threw shade and asked, “when did America get so pornified?”