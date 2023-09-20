Hurricane Center Keeping Eye On Potential System Forming Right Beside Florida, 1 Other; Nigel Spinning In Atlantic

Literally right beside Florida though?!

While Category 2 Hurricane Nigel is doing its thing in the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center is also keeping an eye on a system that could possibly form off the coast of Florida, as well as another off Africa’s coast.

The NHC is expecting a non-tropical area of low pressure to form late this week on the east side of the Florida peninsula, according to the agency’s Tuesday 8 p.m. tropical outlook.

“This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally northward,” said forecasters. “Regardless of subtropical development, this low could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend.”

The National Weather Service via the Orlando Sentinel issued a warning that Florida’s Brevard and Volusia counties could potentially have to deal with 10-to-12 foot seas offshore by Friday. A small-craft advisory might also have to be issued, but seas are expected to die down by the weekend for the Sunshine State.

The system has a 30% chance to form within the next seven days, according to the NHC.

The @NHC_Atlantic has outlined an area off the Southeast coast for possible tropical development. Whether or not the area forms, the low-pressure system will bring relentless rain to Florida and the Southeast coast. FOX Weather’s @JasonFrazerTV has the latest. pic.twitter.com/pmN4dkZeSB — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 18, 2023

A tropical wave expected to move off Africa’s west coast by Wednesday has higher odds to form, however.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic,” said forecasters.

The system has a 70% chance to form within the next seven days, according to NHC.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa by Wednesday and conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of the wave thereafter. A depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves across the tropical Atlantic! pic.twitter.com/HlDwWWfwG2 — RadarOmega (@RadarOmega) September 18, 2023

If either forms into a named storm, it would be called Tropical Storm Ophelia, the 15th storm of the 2023 hurricane season that has been named.

The 14th storm, Nigel, is currently spinning in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel was located around 590 miles east of Bermuda as of 5:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, moving north-northwest at 14 mph with 100 mph maximum sustained winds — Category 2 speeds. Nigel’s hurricane-force speeds extend up to 60 miles, while its tropical storm-force is up to 175 miles. (RELATED: Hurricane Nigel Expected To Erupt Into Major System: Here’s Its Current Trajectory)

“A turn toward the north is expected Tuesday night, followed by an acceleration toward the northeast through the rest of the week,” said forecasters. “some additional strengthening is possible through early Wednesday. Weakening is expected on Thursday and Friday. Nigel is forecast to become a strong post-tropical cyclone by Friday.”

