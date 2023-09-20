Independent Voters Have A Major Concern That Could Sink Biden

Of Independent voters, 43% believe 80-year-old President Joe Biden’s age is a bigger problem than former President Donald Trump’s criminal charges in terms of fitness for the presidency, according to a September YouGov Poll.

Thirty-four percent of Independents are more concerned with Trump’s criminal charges than Biden’s age when it comes to their fitness for the presidency, according to the YouGov Poll. Of the voting block, 70% are somewhat or very concerned about Biden’s health and mental acuity.

In the 2020 election, 52% of independents voted for Biden, while 43% voted for Trump, according to Pew Research Center.

When it comes to the economy, 16% of Independents believe it is in good or excellent condition, while 82% think it is in fair or poor condition, the YouGov Poll states. Twenty-five percent of Independents approve of how Biden has handled the economy, in contrast to 69% who “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove of how the president’s handling of the economy.

A majority of Independents, 72%, also “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove of how the president has handled inflation, according to the YouGov Poll.

Twenty-two percent of Independents approve of how Biden has handled the issue of immigration, while 66% of the voting block “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove, the poll states. (RELATED: Eric Adams, Biden Don’t Plan To Meet During Trip To New York City Amid Border Crisis: REPORT)

The YouGov poll surveyed 1,636 U.S. adults from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18 with a margin of error of approximately 2.7%.

While concerns about the president’s age continue to increase, Biden defended his age during a Labor Day speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Someone said, ‘You know, that Biden, he’s getting old,’” Biden said during his September speech.

“Well, Guess what. Guess what … the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom,” Biden continued. “I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what. I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”