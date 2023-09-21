Britney Spears’ Team Holds Her Back From Interviews, Say She’s Unable To Pull It Off: REPORT

Britney Spears’ team is reportedly holding her back from doing interviews to promote her new book, claiming that the star is unable to pull herself together for a serious sit-down, sources reportedly say.

Sources close to Spears have suggested she isn’t ready to take on the promotional interviews she’d normally engage in, on the heels of the release of her tell-all book, “The Woman In Me,” according to Page Six. A person close to the situation noted that her manic videos and eccentric Instagram posts are an indication that Spears isn’t stable enough to be interviewed at this time.

According to Page Six, multiple outlets, including CBS’ “60 Minutes,” have been vying for the opportunity to interview Spears, but her team has rejected every offer.

However, another source close to the star has suggested it was Spears herself who shot down the interview requests. This source insisted that the decision to appear lay “solely” with Spears and that she is in full control of her own scheduling process.

“She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice,” the source said, according to Page Six. “She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.”

The source elaborated on the matter by noting Spears’ highly contentious relationship with the press in the past, saying that “she has no desire” to do interviews, after having had her “mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: Britney Spears Takes Raunchy To A New Level)

“They have not been fair to Britney,” the source added, per the outlet.

Spears penned a $15-million deal for her memoir, which is poised for worldwide release Oct. 24.