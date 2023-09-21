NRSC Releases Ad Targeting Swing-State Dem Senator After Securing Top GOP Recruit

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, launched an advertisement targeting Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey following the campaign announcement of Republican David McCormick Thursday.

NRSC Chairman Steve Daines of Montana praised McCormick for challenging Casey in 2024, insisting he has the ability to secure wins in both the GOP primary and general election, according to a press release announcing the ad. The committee released the video titled “Casey Cartel,” where it accused the senator and his family of financially benefitting from his office, comparing it to the allegations against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“It’s called the ‘Casey Cartel’ because like Biden, Bob Casey gets elected and his family gets richer,” the ad said. “Casey got caught in a pay-to-play scheme with his brother’s law firm. His other brother lobbies for a company tied to communist China. If that’s not enough, Casey even paid his own sister a half-million dollars in campaign cash. It’s the ‘Casey Cartel’ way — tell Bob Casey stop looking out for himself, and start looking out for us.” (RELATED: Top GOP Recruit Launches Campaign To Challenge Swing State Dem Senator In 2024)

Ross Feller Casey, LLP, a personal injury law firm co-founded by Casey’s brother Matt, has contributed over $200,000 to the senator’s campaign since 2008, the New York Post reported in late August. Casey tapped Robert Ross, one of the firm’s founders, twice to co-chair a panel that helps to confirm judges in Pennsylvania.

The senator’s other brother, Patrick, lobbies for Dentons Global Advisors Government Relations, which pushes for executing legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act and online travel policy, according to Politico. Casey’s political campaigns have given over $500,000 to the Universal Printing Company, owned by his sister Margi McGrath and her husband, the Post reported in early March.

WATCH:

Casey has held his Senate seat since 2007, where he unseated incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Santorum by over 17 points, according to Ballotpedia. Prior to his time in the upper chamber, Casey served as Pennsylvania’s treasurer and auditor general.

The senator announced a run for reelection in early April, where he could face the newly-announced Republican candidate David McCormick, who ran for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. John Fetterman in 2022, but narrowly lost the GOP primary. The Cook Political Report characterizes his seat in the “Lean D” column, as well as races in Michigan, Montana, Nevada and Wisconsin.

“Dave McCormick has done a remarkable job of unifying the grassroots in Pennsylvania,” Daines said in a statement. “A graduate of West Point, combat veteran and Pennsylvania job creator, Dave is exactly the type of candidate who can win both a primary and a general election in one of the most competitive states in the country. It’s great news that Dave is stepping up to serve our country once again.”

An early May survey from Susquehanna Polling & Research, which is one of the few polls predicting a matchup between Casey and McCormick, indicated that the senator would win by 12 points.

Casey did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

