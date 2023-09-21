‘Old Dads’ Seems Like The Movie America Needs Right Now

The trailer for “Old Dads” dropped Thursday, and it is exactly what America needs right now.

Starring Bill Burr as the foul-mouthed bastard he probably is in real life, the story centers around three best friends (Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine) who all become fathers later in life, according to the trailer description. As a result of their delayed decision to have kids, the three men now have to navigate the absolutely terrible modern world, run by woke idiots, useless Millennials and Gen Zs, and all the stupid stuff we’ve created in the last 20 or so years.

The lads also have to deal with helicopter parents … and it doesn’t bode well for those of us who plan to become parents like Burr’s character.

The opening scene of the movie is absolutely brilliant. It shows Burr dealing with a helicopter parent who is passive aggressively telling him how to parent. When Burr is done dismissing the other parent, he says, “so why don’t you just go on Twitter and share this story where you’re the hero.”

I hate seeing people post detailed stories about their lives on Twitter. It breaks my heart that folks who do this have no one in their real lives who cares about their opinion. I mean, how lonely do you have to be to do something like this? Or how desperate for attention?

We really need a movie like “Old Dads” to make fun of all this stupidity, because clearly, these losers aren’t going to stop. (RELATED: Comedian Adam Friedland Interviewed Chris Cuomo, And We Honestly Had No Idea The Former CNN Anchor Was This Funny)

Let’s just hope this movie doesn’t end on a woke note. I hope it ends how all of society should end: with everyone living on their individual homestead. Each family creates everything they need at home, and they trade with their neighbors for anything else. We stop using cellphones, and everyone is happy.

Burr also directs the movie, so I’m nervous to see how it ends. You never know whether Burr is going to be funny or a woke loser himself these days.

“Old Dads” hits Netflix on Oct. 20.