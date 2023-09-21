Top Biden Officials Host ‘Investor Forum’ With Who’s-Who Of Billionaires From Blackrock To Google

Two top Biden administration officials co-hosted an Investors Forum, Thursday, featuring bigshots and billionaires from almost every single major corporation that wants to control the world.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen co-hosted what they’ve called the “U.S. Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Investor Forum” (or “PGI”), which really just feels like a new club for billionaires who want to buy control of the world via the Biden administration.

Headlining names included JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO Jonathan Gray, Alphabet and Google CIO and CFO Ruth Porat and a bunch of others, the State Department said in a media note.

“These institutions represent a variety of private sector actors including asset owners, asset managers, debt, and equity providers as well as advisory firms and infrastructure operators. Collectively, they represent trillions of dollars of assets under management and a diversity of financing options to power the most efficient development of sustainable infrastructure in key sectors across the globe,” the note continued.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Warns ‘One Giant Corporation’ Wants To Own 60% Of US Homes By 2023. But We Can Stop Them. | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ If you sell your home to anyone but a family OR real person, you are part of the great reset and YOU SUCK 💕 https://t.co/jMszIP6GDc — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) September 5, 2023

Sorry, but am I the only one utterly disgusted by the blatant money-grab from the Biden administration? (RELATED: Don’t Worry About Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit. China Invaded Us Years Ago, Didn’t You Notice?)

Here’s what I think is going to happen next: all these globalist billionaires will snap up the contracts to “sustainably build blah blah blah.” But instead, they’ll take all of our money, not spend a penny of their own, and somehow end up not building anything and become even more wealthy. It’s the same thing that’s been happening for a century, and no one is doing a damn thing to stop it.

We’re already fully aware of the fact that these globalist elites are vying for total world domination via corrupt political organizations. And now our own government is admitting to rubbing shoulders with them in exchange for … what? Global infrastructure investments, apparently. I call total BS on that. (RELATED: REPORT: Workers Sue Bohemian Grove, Where Global Elites Do Weird Stuff)

These people aren’t talking about how to mitigate the absolutely insane cost-of-living their greed has foisted upon us. Or how about the fact we have no means of tracking or ensuring food security?

No, these people are focusing on putting all other countries in the same position as America, to absolutely ensure that the world’s population is as messed up as we are right now. It’s disgusting. It’s immoral. And I hope future generations look back on this moment in history with the same level of shock those of us living through it should have right now.