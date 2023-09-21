Study Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Is More Popular Than Disney

A study conducted by Fandom revealed Wednesday that the “Yellowstone” franchise is more popular than Disney.

The study data was revealed by Deadline, and though Star Wars (technically now a Disney-owned franchise) ranked No. 1 on the list, “Yellowstone” clocked in at No. 7, ahead of Disney, “The Last Of Us,” and even cult-classic franchises like “Star Trek,” “Resident Evil,” and “The Walking Dead.”

The data for the survey was gathered from 5,000 fans and was combined with insights unique to Fandom’s methodological processes for analyzing entertainment and gaming. It’s pretty incredible that in just five years since it hit screens, people love “Yellowstone” more than they love the Disney brand.

‘Yellowstone’ could end in a variety of ways https://t.co/U2GuQY55O9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2023

“Franchises made up 95% of the top blockbusters and games in 2023, yet there has been no single unified view on what’s capturing fan attention and why,” Fandom CEO Perkins Miller told Deadline. “The Franchise Factor framework gives creators, producers, and marketers actionable insights and tools to strengthen their franchises in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

But, is it really that surprising for “Yellowstone” to rank so highly? No, at least not in my opinion. (RELATED: Study Reveals The Insane Impact ‘Yellowstone’ Had On One State)

Disney has gone out of its way to overly-politicize itself as a company in recent years. It ignored the thoughts and opinions of its core fanbase during the COVID-19 pandemic, and upset a lot of people with its overt move into pushing transgender ideologies to children.

But the “Yellowstone” brand did something different: it didn’t push anyone to think a certain way; it invited people into a new world where all people from all walks of life were welcome. Until they weren’t. In that way, “Yellowstone” is loyal, tough, and pro-America, whereas it’s unclear whether Disney will still be a thing in the years to come.