Colorado Or Oregon? Ohio State Or Notre Dame? Florida State Or Clemson? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAAF Week 4 Picks

Week 2 and Week 3 in college football have been pretty easy weeks to pick, with Top 25 programs either squaring off against small schools or mid-tier opponents, so it’s been smooth sailing up until this point. In Week 2, I put up a 21-2 record, while putting up a nearly identical record in Week 3 of 22-2, tallying me for a flashy 43-4 overall.

But I don’t want to brag about it (I’ve been doing that enough with my NFL picks). Like I said, the Top 25 schools have been taking it easy to start the season, which is usually how it goes in college football. But that theme is starting to change here in Week 4, with six games this weekend seeing Top 25’s square off.

And you better believe I’m unbelievably excited to test out that 43-4 record (shameless plug, hey, I had to brag a little).

My game of the week is once again being headlined by Deion Sanders, with his No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes taking on No. 10 Oregon in hostile Eugene. Just like the Colorado State game, everybody and their mama will be watching, seeing if Mr. Midas Touch can continue his golden ways — and to continue to witness the outright swagger of the Buffs. You gotta love everything going on in Boulder right now.

Up next on my radar is a battle of Top 10 powerhouses, sexy brands, historical programs, whatever you want to call it, the contest between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame is such a beautiful matchup this weekend. Personally, I wish both of them could lose (my Miami Hurricanes have bad history with both), but I’ll enjoy the entertainment regardless. (RELATED: Eagles Or Buccaneers? Bills Or Commanders? Chargers Or Vikings? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 3 Picks)

To complete my top three in this weekend’s forecast, I went back and forth between No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama and No. 4 Florida State at Clemson, but I ultimately decided to ride with the latter because this game is so extraordinarily important for both teams. The Tigers have been steamrolling the ACC for years, and now we’ve arrived at a potential turning point for the entire conference in this contest. Florida State — once again the kings of the ACC?

And this is why this game excites me so much.

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 4 PICKS

Saturday — Sept. 23

Rutgers at No. 2 Michigan, 12:00 p.m. ET (BTN): Michigan (N/A)

Michigan (N/A) No. 4 Florida State at Clemson, 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC): Florida State (-2.5)

Florida State (-2.5) No. 16 Oklahoma at Cincinnati, 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Oklahoma (-14)

Oklahoma (-14) No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Colorado (+21)

Colorado (+21) No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX): Utah (-6)

Utah (-6) No. 15 Ole Miss at No. 13 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS): Alabama (-7)

Alabama (-7) No. 18 Duke at UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN): Duke (-21.5)

Duke (-21.5) No. 20 Miami at Temple, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Miami (-23.5)

Miami (-23.5) UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee, 4:00 p.m. ET (SECN): Tennessee (-21.5)

Tennessee (-21.5) Arkansas at No. 12 LSU, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): LSU (-17.5)

LSU (-17.5) No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State, 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Washington State (+3)

Washington State (+3) Charlotte at No. 25 Florida, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+/SECN+): Florida (-28)

Florida (-28) UAB at No. 1 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Georgia (-42.5)

Georgia (-42.5) No. 3 Texas at Baylor, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Texas (-14.5)

Texas (-14.5) No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC): Notre Dame (+3)

Notre Dame (+3) No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS): Penn State (-14.5)

Penn State (-14.5) No. 17 North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m. ET (ACCN): North Carolina (-7.5)

North Carolina (-7.5) No. 5 USC at Arizona State, 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX): USC (-35)

USC (-35) California at No. 8 Washington, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): Washington (-20.5)

SEASON RECORD: 43-4