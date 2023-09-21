Eagles Or Buccaneers? Bills Or Commanders? Chargers Or Vikings? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 3 Picks

Two weeks and two sets of winning picks for yours truly.

I saw a ton of experts in both Week 1 and Week 2 compile losing records, with a lot of these guys bigger than me and in the game a lot longer at that, so I’m gonna have to gloat here a little bit.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I’m Nostradamus or anything, but I managed to walk away with winning records in the hardest weeks to make picks — 9-7 in Week 1 and 10-6 in Week 2. The guys that I just previously mentioned (and I’m not gonna name them and put them on blast) had losing records in either one week or both. So yeah, I’m taking my 19-13 overall record and tooting my own horn a little bit.

And did I already mention that it’s incredibly hard to make picks in the first two weeks of the season?

I’m proud, with a ton of confidence heading into the rest of the campaign.

It’s hard to pick early-season NFL games, especially in Week 1, and on top of that, it was pretty chaotic. But I still managed to pull out a winning 9-7 record. Who am I taking in Week 2? Here are my picks! Here’s my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/8GAVMBh91h — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) September 14, 2023

Here in Week 3, the biggest games in the forecast starts out with the contest of the week between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of undefeated 2-0 teams.

Up next, we have the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders with the latter sitting at a crisp 2-0 against a Bills team who has clearly recovered from the fluke New York Jets loss in Week 1, smashing the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in Week 2. (RELATED: Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Mysteriously Resigns)

And then the third-place game on my radar for this weekend is the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Minnesota Vikings, an interesting battle of 0-2’s with the former’s fan base calling for their head coach’s firing.

Oh yes, let the drama commence!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)

Thursday — Sept. 21

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO): 49ers (-10.5)

Sunday — Sept. 24

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans (+3.5)

Titans (+3.5) Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Packers (-2)

Packers (-2) Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins (-6.5)

Dolphins (-6.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (+1)

Vikings (+1) New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots (-3)

Patriots (-3) Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Bills (-6.5)

Bills (-6.5) Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Jaguars (-9.5)

Jaguars (-9.5) Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens (-7.5)

Ravens (-7.5) Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Seahawks (-6)

Seahawks (-6) Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Chiefs (-12.5)

Chiefs (-12.5) Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cowboys (-12)

Cowboys (-12) Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Steelers (+2.5)

Monday — Sept. 25

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+): Eagles (-4.5)

Eagles (-4.5) Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2): Bengals (-3)