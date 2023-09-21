Eagles Or Buccaneers? Bills Or Commanders? Chargers Or Vikings? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 3 Picks

Two weeks and two sets of winning picks for yours truly.
I saw a ton of experts in both Week 1 and Week 2 compile losing records, with a lot of these guys bigger than me and in the game a lot longer at that, so I’m gonna have to gloat here a little bit.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I’m Nostradamus or anything, but I managed to walk away with winning records in the hardest weeks to make picks — 9-7 in Week 1 and 10-6 in Week 2. The guys that I just previously mentioned (and I’m not gonna name them and put them on blast) had losing records in either one week or both. So yeah, I’m taking my 19-13 overall record and tooting my own horn a little bit.
And did I already mention that it’s incredibly hard to make picks in the first two weeks of the season?
I’m proud, with a ton of confidence heading into the rest of the campaign.
It’s hard to pick early-season NFL games, especially in Week 1, and on top of that, it was pretty chaotic. But I still managed to pull out a winning 9-7 record. Who am I taking in Week 2? Here are my picks!
Here’s my latest from the @DailyCaller: https://t.co/8GAVMBh91h
— Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) September 14, 2023
Here in Week 3, the biggest games in the forecast starts out with the contest of the week between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of undefeated 2-0 teams.
Up next, we have the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders with the latter sitting at a crisp 2-0 against a Bills team who has clearly recovered from the fluke New York Jets loss in Week 1, smashing the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in Week 2. (RELATED: Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Mysteriously Resigns)
And then the third-place game on my radar for this weekend is the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Minnesota Vikings, an interesting battle of 0-2’s with the former’s fan base calling for their head coach’s firing.
Oh yes, let the drama commence!
ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)
Thursday — Sept. 21
- New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO): 49ers (-10.5)
Sunday — Sept. 24
- Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans (+3.5)
- Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions (-3)
- New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Packers (-2)
- Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins (-6.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (+1)
- New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots (-3)
- Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Bills (-6.5)
- Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Jaguars (-9.5)
- Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens (-7.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Seahawks (-6)
- Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Chiefs (-12.5)
- Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cowboys (-12)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Steelers (+2.5)
Monday — Sept. 25
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+): Eagles (-4.5)
- Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2): Bengals (-3)
SEASON RECORD: 19-13