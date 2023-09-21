Editorial

Eagles Or Buccaneers? Bills Or Commanders? Chargers Or Vikings? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 3 Picks

BLOG
Going 9-7 in Week 1 and 10-6 in Week 2 for a 19-13 overall record, the Daily Caller's Andrew Powell now has his Week 3 NFL picks locked in. More winning? (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Two weeks and two sets of winning picks for yours truly.

I saw a ton of experts in both Week 1 and Week 2 compile losing records, with a lot of these guys bigger than me and in the game a lot longer at that, so I’m gonna have to gloat here a little bit.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying I’m Nostradamus or anything, but I managed to walk away with winning records in the hardest weeks to make picks — 9-7 in Week 1 and 10-6 in Week 2. The guys that I just previously mentioned (and I’m not gonna name them and put them on blast) had losing records in either one week or both. So yeah, I’m taking my 19-13 overall record and tooting my own horn a little bit.

And did I already mention that it’s incredibly hard to make picks in the first two weeks of the season?

I’m proud, with a ton of confidence heading into the rest of the campaign.

Here in Week 3, the biggest games in the forecast starts out with the contest of the week between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of undefeated 2-0 teams.

Up next, we have the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders with the latter sitting at a crisp 2-0 against a Bills team who has clearly recovered from the fluke New York Jets loss in Week 1, smashing the Las Vegas Raiders, 38-10, in Week 2. (RELATED: Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Mysteriously Resigns)

And then the third-place game on my radar for this weekend is the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Minnesota Vikings, an interesting battle of 0-2’s with the former’s fan base calling for their head coach’s firing.

Oh yes, let the drama commence!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)

Thursday — Sept. 21

  • New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (PRIME VIDEO): 49ers (-10.5)

Sunday — Sept. 24

  • Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Titans (+3.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Lions (-3)
  • New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Packers (-2)
  • Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins (-6.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Vikings (+1)
  • New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Patriots (-3)
  • Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Bills (-6.5)
  • Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Jaguars (-9.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens (-7.5)
  • Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Seahawks (-6)
  • Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Chiefs (-12.5)
  • Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cowboys (-12)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Steelers (+2.5)

Monday — Sept. 25

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+): Eagles (-4.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2): Bengals (-3)

SEASON RECORD: 19-13