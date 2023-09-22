Pierce Brosnan Comes Out In Support Of RFK Jr.’s 2024 Presidential Run

Superstar actor Pierce Brosnan showed up in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Kennedy For President” fundraiser in California on Thursday.

The 2024 Democratic candidate shared a photograph of him and Brosnan on his social media, noting they were in attendance at one of RFK Jr.’s fundraisers in Point Dume, California. The comments under the post were almost all positive, with one user calling it “a historical picture.”

Two Irishmen at the Kennedy for President fundraiser on Point Dume last night. #PierceBrosnan Image credit: Sammy Sarzoza pic.twitter.com/to1sA0aWIq — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 21, 2023

Though Brosnan was born in Ireland, he gained U.S. citizenship in 2004 so he could vote for then-presidential candidate and current U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, according to the Irish Examiner. Kerry lost to former President George W. Bush in 2004, but that didn’t stop Brosnan’s political interests.

The 007 actor threatened to leave the U.S. if former President Donald Trump was elected during his 2016 run at the White House, the Independent reported. But after three years of Trump’s presidency, Brosnan changed course, saying that his time in office was “very good” for the U.S. economy. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Names The Three Major Corporations He Thinks Control The World And How They’re Screwing Us)

Brosnan is the latest in a line of celebrities who’ve come out in support of RFK Jr.’s underdog campaign. Actor Woody Harrelson and rockstar Eric Clapton have also come out publicly in support of an RFK Jr. presidency.