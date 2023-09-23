Car Bomb In Somalia Leaves At Least 18 People Dead

A vehicle packed with explosives triggered an explosion at a security checkpoint in the central Somali city of Beledweyne Saturday, killing at least 18 people and injuring 40 others, according to Reuters.
BREAKING: At least 20 people were killed in a truck bombing at a taxation and security checkpoint in Beledweyne town. The explosion also destroyed nearby residential areas and a gas station pic.twitter.com/dKfU1KEVrk
— Live From Somalia (@Live_F_Somalia) September 23, 2023
“Twenty of the wounded have been admitted to Beledweyne hospitals, while another 20 are in critical condition, prompting a request for their airlift to Mogadishu for advanced medical treatment,” Abdirahman Dahir Gure, said the interior minister of Hirshabelle state.
