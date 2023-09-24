Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Gives All-Time Pregame Speech Before Beating The Brakes Off Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Deion Sanders has a crap load of haters — Dan Lanning happens to be one of them.

Before Colorado and Oregon squared off Saturday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning absolutely blasted the Buffaloes program, labeling them as “fighting for clicks” while the Ducks are “fighting for wins.”

“Rooted in substance. Not flash. Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads. We talk with your helmet. Every moment,” said Lanning at the start of his speech that ESPN broadcasted during the first half of the game.

Lanning also declared Colorado’s “Cinderella story” to be “over.”

“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference,” said Sanders. “This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”

WATCH: