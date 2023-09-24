Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Gives All-Time Pregame Speech Before Beating The Brakes Off Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Deion Sanders has a crap load of haters — Dan Lanning happens to be one of them.
Before Colorado and Oregon squared off Saturday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning absolutely blasted the Buffaloes program, labeling them as “fighting for clicks” while the Ducks are “fighting for wins.”
“Rooted in substance. Not flash. Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads. We talk with your helmet. Every moment,” said Lanning at the start of his speech that ESPN broadcasted during the first half of the game.
Lanning also declared Colorado’s “Cinderella story” to be “over.”
“The Cinderella story is over, man. They’re fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins. There’s a difference,” said Sanders. “This game ain’t gonna be played in Hollywood. It’s gonna be played on the grass.”
Solid soundbite from Dan Lenning.
It’s a bit unfair considering the on-field success that Colorado has had, as well as the amount of money that the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes have pulled in for the university, but I give Lanning credit … it’s a solid soundbite.
It’ll be good for clicks. Oh, that’s right.
How foolish is this though?
I respect the fact that Lanning talked his ish and backed it up by beating the brakes off the Buffs, but I just love how he criticizes Deion for “clicks,” but is also acting like Mr. Hollywood over here in front of ESPN’s cameras — creating the same hype that he criticizes. (RELATED: ‘This Is The Worst We’re Gonna Be’: Deion Sanders Pops Off Warning And Talks His Ish After Blowout Loss To Oregon)
You gotta love that, man. But hey, good win and soundbite regardless, just slightly hypocritical.