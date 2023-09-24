Nic Kerdiles Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Nic Kerdiles, a former professional hockey player and the ex-fiancé of Savannah Chrisley, has passed away due to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident Saturday, according to authorities.

The accident took place during the early hours of Sept. 23, when Kerdiles, who had transitioned into a career in Nashville’s real estate industry, was riding his Indian Motorcycle along a residential street. The former hockey player proceeded through a stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of a BMW SUV, according to WKRN. The other vehicle came to an immediate stop following the impact, while Kerdiles was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 29.

Authorities also stated that there were no signs of impairment for both drivers and there are no charges anticipated against the SUV driver, WKRN reported.

Following the news of his death, Kerdiles’ former NHL team took to X to express their deepest condolences. Anaheim Ducks wrote, “We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.” (RELATED: We Got Our Hands On ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Anaheim’ Before Its Release, And It’s Definitely A Must-Watch)

Reality TV star Chrisley has also mourned the death of her former partner. She posted a video of them kissing on her Instagram story and wrote, “I’m still hoping you’ll respond to my text…”

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you,” she further added.