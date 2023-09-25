Kate Moss Reflects On Turning 50, And What She Does To Fill Her Days

Supermodel Kate Moss admits she’s in denial about turning 50, and shared details about what her life is like behind closed doors in an interview published Sunday.

“I’m not turning 50,” she said, during a recent interview with The Times. “No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50,” she said. She went on to explain that she still indulges in smoking cigarettes, loves her time in the garden, and routinely makes time for moon bathing.

The former model has been credited for revolutionizing the world fashion world when she took the world by storm with her ultra slim physique. When asked if she has gone under the knife or indulged in Botox or fillers to maintain her stunning, youthful appearance, Moss set the record straight but refused to dive in to a serious conversation about the matter.

“No comment. Au naturel. Next,” she said, as she waved off the question.

At the height of her career, the former model was the face of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Alexander McQueen, and she graced some of the world’s most prestigious fashion runways.

These days, she’s out of the spotlight, and focuses more on her wellness routine.

She spends a considerable amount of time moon bathing – an Ayurvedic practice that involves lying under the light of the moon in order to absorb lunar energy, according to The Times.

When the moon is full, the supermodel heads outside to bask in the moonlight.

“I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in the garden,” she said to the Times.

“Just cleansing the crystal, charging the crystals.”

Moss says she also starts each morning with a 10 minute meditation session that includes reciting positive affirmations. Her favorites include “trust the universe and it will lead the way,” as well as “embrace the unknown.” (RELATED: I Was Killing Myself’: Naomi Campbell Explains Why She Did Drugs)

She relaxes by gardening, and says she grows her own vegetables, including potatoes, tomatoes, onion, garlic and lettuce, according to The Times.

The supermodel admits she has yet to quit smoking cigarettes, but says she has tried to cut down as best as she can.

She tucks herself into bed at 11pm, and shuts out the world.