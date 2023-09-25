‘I Am Appalled’: Malibu Mayor Slams Kourtney Kardashian For Allegedly Lying About Party Permit

Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein blasted Kourtney Kardashian in a Facebook post Saturday for allegedly obtaining a party permit under false pretenses.

Silverstein alleged that Kardashian lied on an application for a recent event for her lifestyle brand Poosh by telling the city that she was hosting a baby shower, according to his social media post. He accused her of misrepresenting the nature of her party, Poolside with Poosh, which took place Saturday at a mansion in Malibu.

“I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property,” Silverstein wrote in his lengthy post. “Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.'”

“City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents: City Staff Sells Out to Kardashians and Grants Emergency Expedited Permit for Large Event in a Vacant Single-Family Home in Private Neighborhood,” Silverstein wrote in his post.

He went on to explain that he saw “multiple trucks unloading hundreds of boxes, furniture, and other home décor at the house next-door” to him. He wrote that he then went to greet what he thought were his new neighbors, only to find the house had been rented by an event planner.

At that point he stressed the fact that a “Special Event Permit” was required to host such a gathering and proceeded to inform the City’s code enforcement department of the unpermitted event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

The mayor wrote that he was “appalled” and accused the city of engaging in a “pay-to-play” exchange by issuing an emergency expedited special event permit for Kardashian. (RELATED: Travis Barker Addresses Family Emergency, Tour Will Resume)

“It is incredible and entirely unacceptable that the city staff, including the Chief Code Enforcement Officer, Planning Director, Interim City Attorney, and possibly the City Manager would join together to move heaven and earth to get this accomplished on no day’s advance notice for a wealthy celebrity when our residents are required to wait days, weeks and even months for such attention respecting matters of much greater concern than a celebrity party,” he posted. “I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with.”

He added that the expedited approval was “not a good look for the city – although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful enjoyment of their homes.”