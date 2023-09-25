Native American Group Attempting To Bring ‘Redskins’ Name Back Now Suing Washington Commanders Over Defamation

These guys ain’t playing around.

Gloriously attempting to bring back the ‘Washington Redskins’ moniker, the Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA) is now suing the Washington Commanders after the franchise allegedly made defamatory comments blasting the integrity of the organization, according to a press release from NAGA.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court of North Dakota, claims the Commanders have a “monopoly on the narrative” in regards to Native Americans’ thoughts on the team’s name change in 2020 from the iconic ‘Redskins’ brand. NAGA is looking for $1.6 million in damages, according to The National Desk.

Featured in the suit are team owner Josh Harris, sales representative Matthew Laux and the National Congress of Americans (NCAI). NAGA claims they are colluding to both defame and suppress their association that represents Native Americans across the entire country.

BREAKING: CJ LAW brings lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, National Congress of Native Americans and other on behalf of Native American Guardian’s Association. #Redskins #NativeAmericans #NAGA #CancelCulture https://t.co/chCeWENP1V — Chad J. LaVeglia (@ChadLaveglia) September 25, 2023

I highly doubt we’ll ever see the ‘Redskins’ come back — which would be fantastic — but I love the fight from NAGA.

And I can’t say I blame ’em. It’s disappointing how the Washington Commanders apparently won’t even hear ’em out, with NAGA’s attorney Chad LaVeglia saying the franchise has ignored them on numerous occasions. If true, you can’t even have a dialogue with the group? You can’t at least consider the possibility of bringing back the Redskins?

Then you have this gem of a quote from LaVeglia, which I honestly had no idea was the case, but I find cool as hell:

“The logo on the Redskins helmet is an actual person, it’s Chief White Calf. Every time they go out on that field, they were honoring Chief White Calf and they were battling on the football field with the same honor and integrity and courage,” LaVeglia told TND. “They should continue to honor that.” (RELATED: Cardinals’ Kyzir White Blasts Cowboys’ Dak Prescott As ‘Bum’ And ‘A**,’ Then Backs It Up With Win-Sealing Interception)

I wish this group nothing but the best of luck, and I’ll personally be cheering them on to achieve success.

And as far as the Commanders, they should honestly be ashamed of themselves … BRING BACK THE REDSKINS!!!