Cardinals’ Kyzir White Blasts Cowboys’ Dak Prescott As ‘Bum’ And ‘A**’, Then Backs It Up With Win-Sealing Interception

Kyzir White is such a G for this.

Heading into Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys were an undefeated 2-0, in the driver’s seat to hit the 3-0 milestone facing off against an 0-2 Arizona Cardinals team (who also happened to be 12-point underdogs in this game). But things didn’t go according to plan, with the ‘Boys sent back to Big D with a 28-16 loss.

To make this L even more comically embarrassing for Dallas, you had this whole situation between Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White. Cameras spotted White talking ish to Prescott, and while there’s no audio, it’s pretty clear what White was saying — blasting Prescott as a “bum” and “ass.”

Kyzier White had some words for Dak after the play 👀 pic.twitter.com/G5AENAlTlS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

White had a huge game against Dallas, leading Arizona with 14 tackles including a tackle-for-loss. However, his biggest play came at the end of the game with a win-sealing interception, completely backing up his trash talk on Prescott.

With a little over three minutes left, the Cowboys were down, 28-16, facing a third-and-goal from the 6-yard line. And not only did they need to get a touchdown, but they also needed to get the ball back for another score

Well, Dallas was close to accomplishing the first phase of the agenda, appearing that we had a potential Cowboys comeback on our hands … nope! Kyzir White completely shut that down with an interception in the end zone, sealing the win for the Cardinals and pulling off the massive upset.

It was outright glory in Glendale.

Backing up his trash talk, getting an interception, landing his team the win, my man Kyzir was pumped!

Kyzir White was FIRED UP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bDUkXLy0qd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Consider me a new fan, king. This was some elite ish.