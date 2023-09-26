Jody Kelly Dead At 85

Jody Kelly, the oldest female competitor to ever participate in “The Amazing Race,” died September 5 at the age of 85.

Kelly’s daughter, Kelly Foster, confirmed her death.

“I lost my mother yesterday. Jody Kelly was 85 years old and so full of life, joy, and learning,” Foster wrote in a social media post, “She always had a smile for everyone she interacted with and loved meeting people and having new adventures,” she said. “I miss you so much and can’t believe you are gone. You are strong, loving, happy, open-minded, smart, active, and brave.”

“She was so active and was always thinking of how to get in her exercise for the day,” Foster wrote in her statement.

Kelly’s athleticism was showcased while she competed in Season 16 of the travel competition show alongside her daughter Shannon Foster in 2010. Kelly was 71 at the time she took part in the extreme challenge. She and her granddaughter made it to the second round of eliminations on the CBS hit series, according to People.

Austin American-Statesman posted an obituary that paid tribute to Kelly’s life achievements. No official cause of death was revealed, but it was noted she passed away peacefully in Bemidji, Minnesota, where she was attending a Spanish language camp.

The obituary noted “in retirement, Jody had many interests, including strength training, triathlon, stand-up comedy, and creative writing.”

It also said “she started a business, StrengthMobile, providing physical training for the elderly.”

“In her seventies, Jody became a world-class athlete, competing in triathlon, aquathlon, and duathlon. She represented Team USA at Worlds in Budapest (2010), London (2013), Cozumel (2016), and Pontevedra, Spain (2019),” the obituary noted.

The reality television star died while pursuing her dream of learning Spanish and was a breast cancer survivor.

Kelly is survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, her brother Bill (Bruce William Kelly Jr.) and his wife Lynda.