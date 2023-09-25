‘NCIS,’ ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ Star David McCallum Dead At 90

Famous actor David McCallum died of natural causes in New York on Monday at the age of 90, Variety reported.

He was best known for starring as Illya Kuryakin in the 1960s hit spy drama “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” He also played a supporting role as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, a pathologist, on the hit series “NCIS,” according to Variety. His death was confirmed by his son, Peter, on behalf of his family.

“He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father,” he said.

Peter went on to describe his father’s best personality traits.

“He always put family before self,” he said.

“He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them. He and his youngest grandson, Whit, 9, could often be found in the corner of a room at family parties having deep philosophical conversations,” he said, according to Variety.

Peter spoke of his father’s many diverse talents.

“He was a true renaissance man — he was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge,” he said.

“For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS.” (RELATED: Director William Friedkin Dead At Age 87)

McCallum also starred on “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies,” “The Return of the Man from U.N.C.L.E.: The Fifteen Years Later Affair,” and “The Replacements,” according to Variety.

Funeral arrangements have not been publicly shared. Messages of condolences and tributes to McCallum are being widely shared online.

McCallum is survived by his second wife, Katherine, as well as his children Paul, Valentine, Peter, Sophie, and his eight grandchildren, the outlet noted.