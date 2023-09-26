California Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Making Child Trafficking A ‘Serious Felony’

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation making child trafficking a “serious felony.”

The governor signed Senate Bill 14 — sponsored by Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove and Democratic state Sen. Anna Caballero — on Monday, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.

“Human trafficking is a sick crime,” Newsom said in the press release. “With this new law, California is going further to protect kids. I’m grateful for the leadership of Senator Grove, Speaker Rivas, and Pro Tem Atkins in spearheading this bipartisan effort to make our communities and children safer.” (RELATED: California Assembly Committee Blocks Bill Which Would Have Made Child Trafficking A ‘Serious Felony’)

JUST IN 🚨 @GavinNewsom SIGNS SB 14! The signing of Senate Bill 14 is a huge victory for California’s children and the survivors of sex trafficking who have long fought for justice. With the passage of this bill, we are sending a clear message to child traffickers— we intend to… pic.twitter.com/QpUiqK9Ti3 — Senator Shannon Grove (@ShannonGroveCA) September 26, 2023

California law currently defines “serious felony” as “murder or voluntary manslaughter; mayhem; rape” and other crimes that may lead to the death penalty or “state prison for life.”

The bill was initially blocked in July before Democrats in the legislature advanced it. Both the state Assembly and Senate later passed the legislation unanimously, according to the press release.

California has invested $280.1 million to “take down” traffickers and take down traffickers and support victims and survivors since 2019, according to the press release. The state has also funded Human Trafficking Task Forces in order “to address statewide human trafficking, resulting in numerous arrests and assistance to victims.”

“Human sex trafficking is a heinous crime that can have numerous long-lasting, harmful impacts on victims, survivors, and their families,” the press release reads.

