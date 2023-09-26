Kevin O’Leary Says Biden ‘Can’t Win’ By Being Vocally Pro-Union

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said Tuesday that it is a bad strategy for President Joe Biden to tout his pro-union stance ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden joined the picket line in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday in support of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, which is striking against the Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The president, along with his administration, have continuously emphasized Biden’s claim to be the “most pro-union president” in American history.

“I’d argue that’s not a winning strategy because he is going to need the majority of the independent voter, which fifty percent are not pro-union,” O’Leary said on Fox News’ “America Reports.”

“So why would you be saying that now when you’re going into an election cycle where you know you can’t win with just your base?” he added. “Either candidate — Trump or him, assuming they’re gonna be competing with each other — can’t endorse unions when half the independents don’t endorse them. That’s a bad strategy.”

“My guess is you won’t see Trump going near unions because he just wants to stay out of that debate. And for Biden to do this and show up, the first living president to do this, I think it’s bad election policy,” O’Leary continued. “I’ll bet you his advisers are saying ‘I’m not sure, boss, not sure I love this one.’ Because those independents are watching this tape and will see it all over the news tonight and say to themselves, ‘Well, that takes me over the edge,’ because fifty percent of independents — and most of them are down the middle of the road — they don’t want to side on either side, they want a negotiated settlement, but they don’t want to declare allegiance either way.”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to the UAW workers in Michigan on Wednesday, one day after Biden’s visit. (RELATED: Biden Rushes To Support Striking Auto Workers In Detroit Ahead Of Trump)

Biden came out in support of the workers’ call for a 40 percent pay raise as he spoke to the crowd on the picket line Tuesday. UAW workers are demanding pay raises amid continuing inflation, a 32-hour work week, defined pension plans, among other demands.

During a Monday press conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say whether Biden supported the workers’ specific demands. The press secretary repeatedly told reporters that Biden is the “most pro-union president” in the country’s history but that he will not get involved in any negotiations between the workers and the companies.