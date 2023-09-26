ROOKE: Taylor Swift Wants The Best Of Both Worlds With Travis KelSOY, Forgets She Can’t Serve Two Masters

Musician Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are reportedly dating. It means nothing in real life except that it shows that no matter how much money and success you have, your feminist, girl boss ways cannot stop you from falling for a masculine man when you are lonely.

This is true no matter who you are, but Swift showed you can be one of the greatest popstars ever to take the stage, make btillions off tours and merchandise, and still say yes when the cute football player asks you out because masculinity has an unbelievable draw for women. We need men to have it because it protects our emotional nature, keeping us balanced.

Here comes Kelce, a star football player coming off a Super Bowl championship. He is physically strong and likely ticks all of Swift’s progressive boxes. He took a knee with Colin Kaepernick in 2017, stood with Bud Light after it capitulated to the LGBT agenda, and bent over for Pfizer’s latest push for COVID vaccines.

Travis Kelce took a knee today during the National Anthem ✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻 #imwithkap #takeaknee pic.twitter.com/9gQopcK1Yy — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) September 25, 2017

Professional athletes like Kelce are our modern-day Roman gladiators. The games are distractions from real life for its spectators, and an opportunity for men to have comradery and competition as a hobby once a week. Unfortunately, Kelce is a top-of-the-line pawn in this game. Either he only pretends to support these far-left causes because of the sponsorship money, or he is actively working against traditional life. But at the end of the day, masculinity and progressive values don’t align, so something will have to give.

Whether or not these progressive ideologies affect these two very wealthy people is undetermined, but it will undoubtedly make it harder for their fans. When an actual masculine man finds a wife, he gets to work fortifying their life against potential threats, like men who would don a dress and hang out in the women’s bathroom. Kelce isn’t doing that.

In fact, he is doing the exact opposite of protecting women from predatory men. After Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, Kelce was one of the first football players to publicly support the brand and welcome it back to the Kansas City Chief’s stadium. To Swift, this is probably a good sign that he isn’t a “dreaded” conservative. But it’s a stark contrast to four-time NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski coming out against men playing in women’s sports.

Taylor Swift on Donald Trump. Is she right? pic.twitter.com/FHpOQBKySe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2023

To someone like Swift, this is the perfect partnership. She has a physically fit boyfriend who will not challenge her to think about something more than herself. But her fans must sit in the painful reality of the progressive policies she and her new boyfriend are lobbying for. (ROOKE: Deion Sanders Epitomizes The Revival America Needs Right Now In Young Men)

When their female fans walk into the bathroom, a full security team isn’t checking before, during, and after for potential threats. Usually, a woman’s husband does this for her, but Swift’s fans are looking for men like Kelce. They believe the lie that progressive men will protect you, but they won’t. So it’s up to the women’s empowerment team to handle the disgruntled, mentally-ill man modeling his Hello Kitty underwear in the female bathroom’s only full-length mirror.

As these women look to their husbands for support when their teenage daughter comes to them begging to get her breasts chopped off, they are nowhere. Like Kelce, these men choose to be the good-time guys. They enjoy the path of least resistance. They aren’t real leaders, so their false masculinity fails to protect against dangers.

While Swift and Kelce have teams of people looking out for risks, their fans are left in the real world fending for themselves.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.