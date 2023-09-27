‘I Would’ve Gone Under In A Much Darker Way’: Angelina Jolie Says Motherhood Saved Her

Angelina Jolie spoke out Wednesday about the adversity she has had to overcome over the course of her life, and admitted that being a mother saved her life.

Jolie alluded to her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, and candidly discussed her dark, seemingly isolated childhood, in a recent interview with Vogue. She admitted to being a rebellious, troubled young girl in her youth, and said the responsibilities that came along with raising her 6 children were critical in keeping her head straight during her most challenging times.

“I was quite dark when I was young,” she said.

Jolie painted a picture of what she was like as a kid.

“I was a punk, not the popular kid—going to thrift stores, cutting things up, burning little teeny cigarette holes into things: That was me as a teenager, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Maybe that part of me wants to push back,” she told Vogue.

“I was 26 when I became a mother,” she said.

Jolie quickly followed that statement by noting the impact of becoming a parent.

“My entire life changed,” she said.

The famous actress reflected on her troubles and lifelong struggles, most of which unfolded under the scrutiny of the press.

“Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently,” she said.

“I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them,” she said.

“They’re better than me, because you want your children to be.”

She described the dynamic of her relationship with her children today.

“Of course I’m the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I’m also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family.” Jolie told Vogue.