Jane Fonda Breaks Down During Interview Over One Of Her ‘Very Few Regrets’ In Life

Jane Fonda broke down in tears and admitted she failed as a parent during a Feb. 20 interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace.

The 85-year-old actress said she doesn’t regret much about her life but the one thing that haunts her to the core is the fact that she knows she failed at parenting her children. Fonda admitted she was not afraid of dying, and welcomed death as an “adventure,” then revealed what she is really afraid of.

“I have very few regrets,” Fonda said. Then she admitted, “I was not the kind of mother that I wished I had been to my children,” she said in her interview with Wallace. “I have great, great children, talented, smart, and I just didn’t know how to do it,” the actress revealed.

Fonda went on to express the great lengths she has gone to in recent years, to make amends for not being the best parent to her children during their formative years.

“You know, I have an organization in Georgia that deals with adolescents, and I’ve studied parenting,” Fonda said to Wallace.

She explained that as she grew in age, she was able to assess and acknowledge the elements of her life that required repair.

“I know what it’s supposed to be now,” Fonda said. (RELATED: ‘They Saved Me’: Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Parenting Mistakes)

“I did not know then,” she told Wallace.

Despite not being the mother she believes she could and should have been, Fonda expressed her devotion to getting it right with her children now, before it’s too late and especially before she passes away.

“I am trying to show up now,” Fonda added.