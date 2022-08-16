Reporter Claims FBI Assault Case Refers To Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt

A reporter at Puck News claims he can confirm that the FBI was ready to pursue Brad Pitt over an alleged assault of his former wife, actress Angelina Jolie, before ultimately deciding not to pursue criminal charges.
Eriq Gardner from Puck News claims he can confirm that Jolie was the Plaintiff in an FBI suit that previously listed information pertaining to a “Jane Doe,” alleging an assault that took place at the hands of her then-husband. The item, originally published by Politico, referenced a judge who declined to seal a “Jane Doe” Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.
The item demanded the FBI turn over documents related to allegations of physical and verbal assault while traveling on a plane, according to the outlet. Details of the incident, along with the timeline, led Gardner to speculate that the “Jane Doe” in question was Jolie. “Having followed their bizarre post-divorce legal battle for some time, I can now confirm that Jolie is indeed the plaintiff in the F.B.I. suit,” Gardner said in the Puck News article.
Federal agents drew up a statement laying out the case for arresting Pitt. But after meeting with an assistant U.S. attorney, they decided not to pursue criminal charges. Now Jolie is demanding to know more.
In the incident, the Plaintiff’s then-husband was allegedly drinking and took the Plaintiff to the back of the plane where he grabbed her shoulders, shook her, and yelled at her, making statements such as “You’re f*cking up this family,” according to Puck News. Another incident on the same day allegedly left the Plaintiff with injuries, photographs of which she reportedly supplied to a special agent in an effort to corroborate her claims of abuse.
The special agent proceeded to meet with an assistant U.S. attorney and both parties agreed criminal charges would not be pursued, allegedly because the agency possessed “unredacted records” and “corroborating evidence” required for the Plaintiff’s amended complaint, according to Puck News.
A a statement of probable cause was prepared by the agent investigating the reported incident dating to September 2016 and it was provided to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, according to Puck News. The amended complaint indicates the Plaintiff learned this detail from the FBI’s FOIA response the year prior, according to Gardner.(RELATED: Brad Pitt Opens Up About Sobriety And A Peculiar Social Problem)
Angelina spoke to BBC World News in 2017 about “the incident”. She also said things got “really bad” more recently in a magazine interview.
