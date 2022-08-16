Reporter Claims FBI Assault Case Refers To Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt

A reporter at Puck News claims he can confirm that the FBI was ready to pursue Brad Pitt over an alleged assault of his former wife, actress Angelina Jolie, before ultimately deciding not to pursue criminal charges.

Eriq Gardner from Puck News claims he can confirm that Jolie was the Plaintiff in an FBI suit that previously listed information pertaining to a “Jane Doe,” alleging an assault that took place at the hands of her then-husband. The item, originally published by Politico, referenced a judge who declined to seal a “Jane Doe” Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

The item demanded the FBI turn over documents related to allegations of physical and verbal assault while traveling on a plane, according to the outlet. Details of the incident, along with the timeline, led Gardner to speculate that the “Jane Doe” in question was Jolie. “Having followed their bizarre post-divorce legal battle for some time, I can now confirm that Jolie is indeed the plaintiff in the F.B.I. suit,” Gardner said in the Puck News article.

Federal agents drew up a statement laying out the case for arresting Pitt. But after meeting with an assistant U.S. attorney, they decided not to pursue criminal charges. Now Jolie is demanding to know more. New, from @eriqgardnerhttps://t.co/Jy8o5m1jQj — Puck (@PuckNews) August 15, 2022

In the incident, the Plaintiff’s then-husband was allegedly drinking and took the Plaintiff to the back of the plane where he grabbed her shoulders, shook her, and yelled at her, making statements such as “You’re f*cking up this family,” according to Puck News. Another incident on the same day allegedly left the Plaintiff with injuries, photographs of which she reportedly supplied to a special agent in an effort to corroborate her claims of abuse.